Sludge Plan Might Be a $189-million Waste, Metchosin Mayor Says

Lack of co-ordination between the Capital Regional District and the provincially appointed sewage treatment project board could cost local taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in unnecessary spending, says Metchosin Mayor John Ranns.

“This is Viewfield Road all over again,” Ranns said, referring to an Esquimalt sewage-plant site the CRD bought for $17 million in 2013, then never used.

The problem is that there are parallel efforts under way on how to best handle sewage sludge, said Ranns, a member of the CRD’s integrated resource management committee.

On one hand there’s the provincially appointed board overseeing the $765-million sewage treatment project. read more >>