Significant Tax Increase Required to Pay for Solid Waste Services: Campbell River

Campbell River homeowners can expect to see a significant tax increase for solid waste services when they receive their property tax notices for 2017.

The hike is part of a five-year plan that includes several expensive capital projects related to the closure of landfills and a new engineered landfill and leachate treatment system.

In order to meet its obligations, the Comox Strathcona Solid Waste board has approved a plan to increase the tax requisition to $4 million in 2017, and in 2018, to $6 million – the level projected to be maintained for the remainder of the five year plan. read more >>

