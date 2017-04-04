Secret Briefing Says up to $300-per-tonne Federal Carbon Tax by 2050 Required to Meet Climate Targets

Environment Canada told Catherine McKenna early in her mandate as minister that a price on carbon would have to go as high as $300 per tonne in 2050 for Canada to meet its climate targets, a secret briefing document shows.

The document obtained by the National Post, signed off on by the department’s deputy minister, outlined carbon pricing options for the nascent Liberal government in November 2015. The Conservative party obtained the document with an access-to-information request.

To achieve 30-per-cent reductions from 2005 emissions levels by 2030 — the target set by Stephen Harper’s Conservative government and maintained by the Trudeau Liberals — a price of $100 per tonne would need to be in place by 2020. read more >>