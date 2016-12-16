Scrap Metal Recycler on Outside Looking In

A tug-of-war for Barrie industrial land went to a familiar face.

City council has given final approval to sell 52-68 Rawson Ave. to Morriello Construction - which has a tenancy deal with Busch Systems, a 30-year city business which designs and manufactures waste recyclers.

“How things have changed,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “We, for years, could not give away the city's industrial land.”

Selling to Morriello so it can lease to Busch, however, meant turning down another bid from RAM Iron & Metal, a Toronto-based scrap metal recycler. read more >>