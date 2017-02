A new report finds people living in Scarborough have nailed it when it comes to recycling, but that wouldn’t necessarily be the case if garbage collection was privatized east of Yonge Street.

The Toronto Environmental Alliance put together the report, Protecting Scarborough’s Success: How Contracting Out Could Harm Scarborough’s Waste Diversion Performance, just before the issue of contracting out waste collection in Scarborough, goes to Council. read more >>