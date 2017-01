Two Saskatoon women are trying to recycle and do some good at the same time.

Saskatoon's Colby Kuzma and Alyssa Scheffler have started collecting thousands of plastic shopping bags that they plan to make into sleeping mats for homeless people.

By cutting the bags into strips and crocheting them together, the plastic yarn mats can provide a hygienic, waterproof mat for homeless people to sleep on. read more >>