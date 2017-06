Implementing mandatory composting for Saskatoon residents has the greatest opportunity for single-family households to address the city’s landfill woes.

During a study, 58 per cent of the waste sampled in Saskatoon’s residential black carts was organic waste, according to Toronto-based firm, Dillon Consulting.

The group was tasked with finding the most impactful and suitable ways to divert waste from the Saskatoon landfill. read more >>