Saskatoon’s efforts at throwing away less garbage appear to have stalled.

In 2016, city residents diverted 21.8 per cent of material, a slight improvement from 21 per cent in 2015, but well below the national average of 36.1 per cent in 2014, a city council committee report says.

The slight increase represents agonizingly slow progress toward the city’s goal of diverting 70 per cent of material from the landfill by 2023. read more >>