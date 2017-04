The Government of Saskatchewan announced Wednesday in its 2017-18 budget that the recycling program at SARCAN will soon accept milk containers in the same deposit-refund model as other beverages.

Effective April 1, 72 SARCAN depots will accept beverage containers for milk, buttermilk, cream, fluid coffee creamers, lactose-free milk products and drinkable yogurt for refund of a paid deposit. read more >>