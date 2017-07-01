Samsung to Begin Selling Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Phones in South Korea

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Note FE ("Fan Edition") in South Korea for about 30% cheaper than the original Note 7 phones, according to CNN. The initial run, limited to South Korea, will include just 400,000 phones made from recycled or reused material and parts.

After a worldwide recall of the phones, Samsung committed to recycling the devices in an environmentally-friendly way. The environmental advocacy group Greenpeace helped lead the charge in pushing Samsung to recycle, rather than just toss, the 4.3 million recalled Note 7 phones. read more >>

