Samsung Elec to Recover Rare Metals from Recalled Note 7s

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to recover 157 tonnes' worth of rare metals from recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in a bid to minimize the environmental impact of the fire-prone devices.

Samsung said in a statement it planned to reuse components such as camera modules, chips and displays as replacement parts on devices sent in for repairs or sell them. It would also recover metals such as cobalt, copper, gold and silver from components that would not be reused. read more >>