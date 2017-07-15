Saint John Deputy Mayor Pushes for Private Garbage Pickup for Townhouse Developments

by

Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary is calling for bylaw changes that would require the owners of townhouse and condominium developments with more than four units to pay for private garbage collection.

She made the motion at Monday night's council meeting as the cash-strapped city searches for ways to save money.

McAlary contends the city is doing too much garbage collection and believes individuals or companies that own multiple units and rent or lease them out should be treated as commercial businesses, which don't quality for city pickup. read more >>

