Revitalized Plans for New Dump near Spencerville Draw Criticism

Residents south of Ottawa are upset with revitalized plans to build a dump near Spencerville, Ont., based on environmental assessments approved nearly 20 years ago, according to a township councillor.

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville got approval from the province to build a county-run landfill near the town of Spencerville, about 75 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa, in 1998.

That landfill was never built, but now the counties are planning to sell 165 acres of land — including 35 acres where the original dump was going to go — for a privately-run waste disposal site. read more >>