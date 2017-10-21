ReVital Polymers Officially Opens on Lougar Avenue

ReVital Polymers, a new company that purchased a Sarnia recycling facility on Lougar Avenue after its previous owner went under last summer, is up and operating.

ReVital was created after industry veterans Tony Moucachen and Emmie Leung formed a partnership to buy the 180,000-square-foot facility that had been the location of Entropex, a recycling company that went into receivership in July 2016, putting 155 people out of work.

The plant, which is now in the “starting process,” has between 60 and 80 employees, Moucachen said Friday during an opening event at the site. read more >>