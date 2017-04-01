Reuse & Recycling Plan for Samsumg’s 4.3M Recalled Galaxy Note 7 Devices

Following its exploding batteries debacle, Samsung Electronics has established three principles to ensure that Galaxy Note 7 devices are reused and recycled.

In order to do this in an environmentally sound fashion the company said that first, the devices will be considered for reuse as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable.

The second key principal that it said it would be following is to ensure that salvageable components will be removed for reuse.

Thirdly, the firm said that processes such as metal extraction will be performed using environmentally friendly methods. read more >>