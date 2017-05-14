Rethink Organics Facility Location, Simcoe County Council Told

A parade of Springwater Township residents urged Simcoe County councillors to rethink a plan to put an organics-processing facility in the middle of a county-owned forest.

"It's a slippery slope that you're willing to turn greenland into an industrial facility," Charlotte Fuller told councillors during a May 9 public meeting. Up for discussion was a proposal to change the county's official plan to allow what would be known as the Environmental Resource Recovery Centre to locate in the 207-acre Freele Tract on Horseshoe Valley Road.