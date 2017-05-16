Residents Share Complaints about Compost Facility with County

A stench that is described as “rotting vomit in the air” has become so unbearable to smell that individuals need to leave the area for relief has residents turning to Wheatland County for an answer.

Nearly 80 people showed up to the meeting and after hearing from landowners, business owners, local workers, realtors, and staff from Alberta Environment and Bio-Can (Bio-Cycle), Wheatland County council voted in favour of contracting Calgary Region Airshed Zone for a cost of $4,675 to complete one month of monitoring of the Bio-Can (Bio-Cycle) Solutions Ltd. compost facility with a mobile air monitoring lab.

The testing will occur in June or July 2017. A report will be generated after testing is complete including a 24-hour volatile organic compounds sample. read more >>