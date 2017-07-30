Researchers Recycle Tires to Strengthen and Clean up Concrete

The key to producing a stronger, more durable, and cleaner type of concrete is recycled tire fibre, according to engineers from the University of British Columbia.

“The concrete industry is a very dirty industry,” Nemy Banthia, professor of civil engineering at the University of British Columbia, told BNN in an interview.

About 14 billion tons of concrete is produced every year and is among one of the largest producers of carbon dioxide – a fact that prompted Banthia's team to redevelop the common construction material.