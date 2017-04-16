Report Trashes Plan to Have City Workers Pick up Bulky Waste

It looks like a furniture wasteland. Homeowner Brad Thompson says people often dump large pieces of trash in his North End back lane.

“Mattresses, they fill up our garbage cans with renovated stuff from other houses and we have no room to put our garbage in," said Thompson.

Right now, private contractors pick up bulky waste. City council has agreed to let city workers take over that contract to see if they can do a better job with garbage collection.

But a new report says that will come at a cost to taxpayers -- close to $1.8 million a year, nearly $800,000 more than the private model. The report says the city would have to spend more on fuel, heating and storage for the trucks needed to provide the service, not to mention union wages. read more >>