Report: Driverless trucks will eliminate millions of jobs

A new joint report issued by four European transport groups estimates that between two million to 4.4 million truck driving jobs in the US and Europe could become “redundant” and thus be eliminated in just 13 years if efforts aimed at widely deploying self-driving commercial vehicles are successful.

This new study – entitled Managing the Transition to Driverless Road Freight Transport and prepared jointly by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITWF), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and the International Transport Forum (ITF) – noted that driverless trucks could be a regular presence on many roads within the next decade, as they are already operating in "controlled environments" such as ports or mines, awhile undergoing testing on public roads in both the US and European Union.