Renewable Biogas Proposal Continues Greening of Gm Powertrain Plant

It’s a sleek, state-of-the-art facility with gleaming robotics whirring about in rooms that are almost surgically clean, but in addition to cutting-edge technology the General Motors powertrain plant in St. Catharines is also being touted as a model of environmental sustainability.

The latest investment in greening being proposed at the massive plant along the Welland Canal will be a renewable biogas cogeneration project that would utilize landfill gas to make the 2.08-million square-foot facility more energy efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by a whopping 5,000 tonnes a year. read more >>