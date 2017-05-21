Remote Island Turns into a Dump after 38 Million Pieces of Trash Wash Ashore

Researchers found almost 38 million pieces of trash that washed up on a tiny uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean.

Henderson Island, which was designated a World Heritage Site in part because of its bird life, has the highest density of plastic debris reported anywhere on the planet, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. Researchers estimate there are 37.7 million pieces of plastic littering the beaches.

"Far from being the pristine 'deserted island' that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale,” Jennifer Lavers, a research scientist at University of Tasmania and study author, said in a statement. read more >>