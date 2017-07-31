Reminder That the Deadline for 2017 Rs of Excellence Awards Nominations Is Fast Approaching

The RCA is seeking nominations for its 2017 Rs of Excellence Awards. If you know a person, program, or organization that has made an outstanding contribution towards waste reduction, please let them know.

Application is simple: Use their online form to submit a nomination. Describe the goals, results, and accomplishments that were achieved resulting in waste reduction excellence.

Consider the following criteria:

Waste Reduction impacts

What are the quantified reductions in waste? Metrics include amount of waste reduced, and associated environmental benefits. Measurable results are an important consideration in choosing winners.

How were the 3Rs incorporated?

Innovation and progressiveness

How did this nominee / project raise the bar?

Leadership

How is the nominee inspiring?

Was there collaboration?

History and track record

What did things look like before this change?

Did it create long-term change, or was it a one-time event?

Overall environmental commitment

What are the other environmental benefits (e.g., greenhouse gas reductions, behaviour change, etc.)

Suggested award category (past categories include Institutional Leadership, Product Stewardship, Waste Reduction Service, Corporate Leadership, Zero Waste, Special Event, Municipal Program)

Please include contact information for the nominee as well as yourself. They require at least two letters of support for each nomination. They also appreciate receiving a few photos of the project or organization being nominated. Electronic submission of all materials is preferred. You can use the electronic submission form at https://recycle.ab.ca/rs-of-excellence-nomination, email the nomination to info@recycle.ab.ca, or fax it to 403.843.4156.

Nomination deadline: August 13, 2017

Awards will be presented at the RCA's Waste Reduction Conference “It Takes A Village”, which will be held October 11-13, 2017 at The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.