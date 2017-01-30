Durham Looking into Clear Bag Policy

Garbage collection in the Region of Durham could be looking different, starting in 2018.

Regional staff are set to investigate whether Durham should change to a clear bag policy, meaning that garbage left out would have to be placed in transparent bags, as opposed to the more common black one.

The report, which will be an updated version of a previously released report, came after Councillor Joe Neal of Clarington asked whether making the change would help keep recyclable material out of the garbage and in the blue and green bins where they belong.