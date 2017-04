Red Deerians could soon see a City-wide roll out of green carts for garbage disposal.

City council tabled the item up for discussion at this week’s council meeting, but it will be back on the table at the April 18th council meeting.

If approved, the motion will see the implementation of the Green Cart Program in April 2018 to be followed by a Blue and Black Cart Program roll out in the spring of 2019. read more >>