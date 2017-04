You can’t recycle plastic bags in Nelson.

We’re talking about the ones you get from grocery stores, the flimsy white ones you keep under thekitchen sink. Yes, a lot of them say they’re recyclableright there on the bag in big green letters but they’re not. If you leave one on the curb outside your house on collection day, it will end up in a landfill.

And if you didn’t know that, you’re not the only one. read more >>