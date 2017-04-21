Recycling-mad Germans Turn to Sharing to Battle Waste

In a warehouse in the western Germany city of Cologne, bottles of deodorant and shower gel plastered with the face of football manager Joachim Loew are stacked all the way up to the ceiling.

Whole pallets of the packages, a promotional offer for the Euro 2016 tournament, were headed for the incinerators once the final whistle sounded, but non-profit group Innatura has saved them for charities.

Further east in Berlin, residents are leaving extra salad, yogurt or bread in common fridges sitting in inner courtyards for neighbours to help themselves, in another effort to cut down on wastage.

Despite its well-established recycling movement, Europe's most populous nation still generates enormous amounts of unnecessary waste, from usable consumer products to still-edible food. read more >>