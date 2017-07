Mike Chassie's family business got a big boost following a government policy decision. Now he's hoping another government decision doesn't take away from that business.

Chassie is vice-president of Halifax C & D Recycling Ltd. in Goodwood. In 2009, when the province was looking for a way to divert tires from landfills, C & D bid on and won the contract and expanded its operation to include recycling tires. read more >>