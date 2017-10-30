Recycling Crisis Hits Quebec as China Rejects Waste Imports

Quebec is sounding the alarm over a recycling crisis now that China, one of the province's biggest waste importers, no longer wants its recyclable material.

It's leaving environmentalists wondering what will happen to the surplus material that is collected and sorted in the province.

"Mainly, what is happening now is there is less exportation to China. So the material remains in Quebec. And we store, and store and store the recyclables in sorting centres," said Karel Ménard, the director of environmental group Front commun québécois pour une gestion écologique des déchets (FCQGED).