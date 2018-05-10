Recycling comes to Medicine Hat

Recycling is finally coming to the Alberta City of Medicine Hat, as the city, in partnership with Can Pak Environmental, begins the process of rolling out some 23,000 blue recycling carts to residents over the next seven weeks.

The net cost to residents upon implementation will be less than $6 per month and will be included on utility bills, city officials said. The adjusted rates will go to Council for final approval later this spring.

The blue recycling carts will be delivered with an information package attached for residents to understand how to use the cart, learn about the materials that are accepted and how to prepare them for recycling, city officials said.

“The staggered [cart] delivery method is being utilized to reduce risks, minimize costs and ensure thorough delivery,” said Brian Murphy, General Manager of the City’s Environmental Utilities Department, in a statement. “With multiple factors to consider, it is difficult to provide exact dates for delivery, however residents can expect weekly updates on the delivery progress through social media and on the City website.”

Murphy added that residents can start using their blue recycling cart as soon as it arrives. They can fill it up and set it out on the same collection day in the same set out location as the grey cart, he said.

There is no opting out of the recycling program.

Medicine Hat has released a new video about the recycling roll-out.