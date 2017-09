Garbage and recycling pickup for roughly three out of five Winnipeg​ homes will take place on a new day in October, when new contractors begin collecting household waste.

The city announced Friday that recycling and garbage days will switch for 59 per cent of households, beginning the week of Oct. 2, when Miller Waste Systems and GFL Environmental begin collecting waste as part of a pair of seven-year contracts worth a combined $251 million. read more >>