When the presents are unwrapped, the toys are beeping away, and the leftovers stacked in the refrigerator, it's time to make sure all your holiday debris ends up in the correct spot.

Allen Langdon is managing director of Recycle BC, a non-profit organization responsible for collecting recyclables from BC households.

He says things like wrapping paper, tissue paper, and many types of plastic are all recyclable curbside. read more >>