An organization that collects garbage in the southeastern part of the province, is calling 2017 a record year for the area.

This year Gena Alderson, waste diversion coordinator with Southeast Eco360, said more garbage has been recycled in six months, than was saved from the landfill in all of 2016.

"We are recovering 35 per cent more from each blue bag that comes in," she said. "Effort is certainly making a difference." read more >>