RCO to launch co-op targeting non-residential food waste

The Recycling Council of Ontario (RCO), with support through a $345,000 grant (CDN) from the Walmart Foundation, says it aims to test a non-residential pilot project co-op model with a slightly different approach: saving food instead of selling food.

RCO says the co-op aims to fight against the fact that the non-residential sector loses more than 70% of food waste to disposal. The council aims to establish a host site for the co-op by spring 2018 and be operational by early summer. The trial is expected to last six months with results published in the winter of 2018.

“Municipalities have made residential organics programs effective through door to door collection efficiencies, and in-home source separation built on continuous public education and outreach,” said Jo-Anne St. Godard, RCO executive director, in a statement. “Businesses and institutions, on the other hand, have organic material managed location by location, which eliminates standardized services the residential sector benefits from. That’s why we want to trial a pre-competitive co-op model that offers simple and convenient options to recover edible food and divert compostable food waste material from disposal.”

RCO announced that a centrally-located consolidation site will serve a variety of functions for co-op members that will include industrial, commercial and institutional properties that generate edible food and food waste, as well as for municipalities, organics processors, waste haulers, and food recovery agencies.

The co-op is expected to:

1. Receive food and food waste of any type or quantity in three streams: food waste for composting; edible foods for donation; packaged foods that require de-packaging for organics and packaging destined for recycling.

2. Store and protect edible food to keep it separate, safe, and consumable until pick-up by a food recovery partner.

3. Provide staging areas for de-packaging of expired or other unusable/unwanted food.

4. Provide convenient pick-up location for service providers that take food and packaging materials from the site, including food recovery organizations, organic processors, and packaging recyclers.

The trial’s success will be evaluated on a series of key performance indicators:

1. Increased recovery of food waste for organics recycling.

2. Increased recovery of edible food for donation.

3. Optimized quality and reduced contamination of food scraps for organics recycling.

4. Enhanced collection and processing of recyclable food packaging.

5. Improved collection and storage to increase edible foods destined for donations.

6. Reduced greenhouse gas emissions from collection and transport of materials between collection and final destination

7. Cost reductions from transport efficiencies and avoiding disposal.

“This co-operative model with commercial generators sharing collection and recycling services and costs by geographic region has never been trialed before,” added St. Godard. “There is also significant opportunity to maintain value of food and food waste by applying circular economy principles. If we demonstrate that this approach to food waste recovery is viable with social, environmental, and economic benefits, this model can be utilized in communities large and small right across the country.”

This grant is part of the Walmart Foundation’s $15 million (USD) commitment to prevent food waste and support food banks.

“The Walmart Foundation is excited to support Recycling Council of Ontario’s new and innovative approach to fighting food waste and supporting food recovery,” says Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Walmart.