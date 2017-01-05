Raw Sewage Powered Cars Could Soon Hit the Road in Metro Vancouver

Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have successfully converted sewage waste into a substance similar to crude oil. And Metro Vancouver will pilot the technology as it taps into thousands of flushing toilets across the region to fuel a new biocrude oil plant that will open in 2018.

"Metro Vancouver really wants to be as progressive as possible," saidDarrell Mussatto, chair of the Metro Vancouver Utilities Committeeand mayor of North Vancouver.

"This could potentially revolutionize the entire treatment of sludge in wastewater facilities across the world." read more >>