Quebec Biogas Facilities Break Ground

Officials of the governments of Canada and Quebec broke ground in Varennes, Que., on December 19 to mark the start of construction of the biomethanation facilities of the Société d’économie mixte de l’est de la couronne sud (SEMECS).

The SEMECS project will facilitate the treatment of organic waste generated by residents of the regional county municipalities (MRCs) of La Vallée-du-Richelieu, Marguerite-D’Youville and Rouville. The new biomethanation facilities will be able to efficiently reclaim organic material from various sources and convert it into renewable fuel, i.e. biogas.

“This project will eventually divert 35,000 tonnes of organic matter from disposal in landfills each year,” David Heurtel, minister of Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, said in a news release. read more >>