Pyrowave Receives Grant from Foam Recycling Coalition

Canada-based Pyrowave, a developer of catalytic microwave depolymerization technology for plastics, has received a $50,000 grant from the Foam Recycling Coalition to purchase equipment to allow for in-house processing of polystyrene (PS).

The Montreal-based company commercializes microwave-based equipment modules to perform depolymerization of mixed plastics. It is focusing initially on processing postconsumer PS. According to Pyrowave, the machines can depolymerize postconsumer PS into a styrene oil with up to 95 percent yield, which is then shipped to styrene buyers. read more >>