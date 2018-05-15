Pyrowave makes final six in Ontario GHG challenge

Pyrowave, the small company that has become a pioneer in the catalytic microwave depolymerization of plastics, and is featured in the latest print edition of Solid Waste & Recycling magazine, is now one of six finalists in Ontario’s greenhouse gas reduction competition.

Ontario's Solutions 2030 Challenge is a three-phase competition for innovators to propose solutions that could help Ontario industry reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

With up to $7 million in funding, including up to $3 million in support for the winning team to bring its transformative technology to market, the 2030 Challenge asks teams and industry to collaborate in envisioning a path forward to tackle climate change in Ontario and around the world.

The six finalists are invited to proceed to Phase 2 of the Challenge and awarded up to $250,000 each to support costs related to their participation.

The competition identifies and accelerates the development of technologies with strong potential to help Ontario meet its 2030 emissions targets as part of Ontario's Climate Change Action Plan.

The six finalists were selected from the 20 Challenge semi-finalists announced in December

The finalists include:

1. Carbicrete Canada-Quebec. Carbicrete is a Montreal-based start-up that offers concrete manufacturers the process, materials and support to make cement-free, carbon-negative concrete. Their process replaces cement with steel slag and cures blocks utilizing CO2, which is then captured in the blocks. This project would allow the team members to bring the technology they have been developing in a lab at McGill University to Ontario to develop their first customer demonstration. http://carbicrete.com/

2. Catalytic Innovations USA-Boston. Catalytic Innovations was founded by scientists from Yale University. The company, now based in Boston, has developed a non-biological, electrically-driven reactor for the production of ethanol from CO2. The proposed project would allow the team to scale up its technology and develop a pilot in Ontario. http://www.catalytic-innovation.com/

3. CVMR Ontario-Toronto. CVMR is an established company with a history of developing technologies for the extracting and refining of metals for the mining and manufacturing industries. Currently, they utilize CO2 and/or CH4 (methane, natural gas, or renewable natural gas) as two separate and distinct inputs, for comparative analyses and evaluation of their cost effectiveness, to produce graphene and graphite at an existing proprietary CVD (chemical vapor deposition) pilot facility in Toronto. The proposed project would be the piloting of a CO2 membrane scrubber technology for the use of industrial stack gas in their existing proprietary CVD pilot plant for the production of graphene and graphite. http://www.cvmr.ca/

4. Pyrowave Ontario-Oakville. Pyrowave, a start-up company based in Oakville, has developed small equipment for plastics recycling to provide low-carbon chemical feedstock to petrochemical producers. Its microwave technology breaks down plastic polymer chains into monomers and polyolefins for the production of new plastics. The proposed project would allow for a demonstration in partnership with a chemical plant in Sarnia. http://pyrowave.com/

5. Extract Energy (Smarter Alloys) Ontario-Waterloo. Extract Energy is a spin-off of Smarter Alloys Inc., a Waterloo-based start-up that has developed a Multiple Memory Material (MMM) technology, which can be integrated into a heat engine to extract low-grade waste heat to produce electricity. The team is comprised of mechanical, electrical and materials engineers including Ibraheem Khan, a past recipient of OCE's Martin Walmsley Award for Entrepreneurship. This project would mark the first MMM technology application for the energy sector. http://smarteralloys.com/

6. Solar Fuels Team Ontario-Toronto. Geoffrey Ozin, a professor at the University of Toronto, leads the solar fuels research cluster devoted to the development of light-powered processes for the conversion of gaseous CO2 to value-added synthetic fuels, via heterogeneous hydrogenation photocatalysis. This project proposes to develop a laboratory-scale CO2 to fuel device prototype, exemplified by the conversion of CO2 to syngas, CO-H2. www.nanowizardry.info and www.solarfuels.utoronto.ca

For more information, please visit Ontario's Solutions 2030 Challenge website.