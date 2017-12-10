Pyrowave has received a US$ 50 000 grant from America's Foam Recycling Coalition to purchase equipment to allow for in-house processing of recycled polystyrene. The Montreal-based company is a pioneer in catalytic microwave depolymerisation of plastics, and its technology makes it possible to break down polystyrene waste into a styrene oil with yield of approximately 95%.
Pyrowave Grant Helps 1 Million More North Americans Recycle Polystyrene
