Property Tax Rebate for Missed Garbage Collection Due to Snow? Motion Put Forward by Vancouver City Councillor

Following up on her promise earlier this month, a NPA city councillor has put forward a motion asking for a formal inquiry into the City of Vancouver’s handling of the snow and salt crisis in December and January.

In her motion, Councillor Melissa De Genova wants city staff to look into the ability of the City of Vancouver to provide sufficient removal of garbage and recycling during stretches of cold weather and whether the city should issue a property tax rebate or credit to property owners who did not receive recycling or garbage removal due to the cold. read more >>