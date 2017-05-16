Property Owners Speak out Against Organics Site

Landowners in Marron Valley are concerned property values are going to decay as talk continues around building a regional compost facility in the area.

Connie Cathelin-Castle who owns a 20-acre property that backs on to the proposed site said as soon as potential buyers hear about the organics facility they walk. Along with her husband, Rudy Castle, they have spent 20 years working the land and manicuring it to be what they call the most beautiful properties in the valley.

“We’ve had a lot of people look at it. They love it and are really interested until they hear about the organics,” she said after a public meeting in Kaleden on Wednesday about the proposed facility. read more >>