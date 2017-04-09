Private Contractors $800K Cheaper than City Workers for Bulky Waste Collection: Report

It'll cost the city an extra $800,000 a year for city workers to start collecting Winnipeg's bulky waste, according to a report by the city's solid waste services division.

A report heading to Monday's water and waste committee meeting found that it would cost $1.8 million annually for the city to move away from contracting out bulky waste residential collection and begin collecting it using in-house staff.

In comparison, if the city continued contracting out the services, it would cost roughly $985,000 a year beginning in 2018, the report states. read more >>