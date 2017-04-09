Private Contractors $800K Cheaper than City Workers for Bulky Waste Collection: Report

by

It'll cost the city an extra $800,000 a year for city workers to start collecting Winnipeg's bulky waste, according to a report by the city's solid waste services division.

A report heading to Monday's water and waste committee meeting found that it would cost $1.8 million annually for the city to move away from contracting out bulky waste residential collection and begin collecting it using in-house staff.

In comparison, if the city continued contracting out the services, it would cost roughly $985,000 a year beginning in 2018, the report states. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™