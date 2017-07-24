Preventing Landfill Leachate

Landfill operators are constantly looking for new ways to prevent leachate generation at their facilities, especially since the cost of leachate treatment at public-owned treatment works is on the rise. And to help landfill operators cut costs and increase effectiveness upon traditional methods, entrepreneurs are continuing to develop new methods. One company helping to develop effective and efficient leachate prevention methods is SCS Engineers, a global environmental consulting and contracting firm.

"Managing liquids is one of the biggest costs that our clients face today, and the way we manage liquids is actually going to be changing," says Solavann Sim, regional manager of the field services division for SCS Engineers. "A lot of sites are able to take landfill liquids like leachate and condensate and dispose of them at local treatment plants, but that outlet for disposal is currently being threatened by stricter standards from those treatment plants." read more >>