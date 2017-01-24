Prefab Homes May Help Reduce Alberta’s Construction Waste

Alberta is thought to have one of the biggest construction and demolition waste problems in Canada, but so little actual data exists that the real size of the problem is still unknown.

What we do know is that – in terms of overall waste production – Alberta consistently produces the highest volume of waste per capita in the country, ranks third in total waste production (behind Ontario and Manitoba) and has lower diversion rates compared with other provinces. In 2012, British Columbia diverted close to 60 per cent of its total non-hazardous waste to recycling facilities; Alberta's diversion rate is under 20 per cent.