Port Hope Seeks to Abolish Incineration

A resolution passed at Port Hope's committee-of-the-whole council meeting this week seeks to abolish incineration.

The resolution calls on the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change to revise existing legislation not only to ban explicitly the construction of incinerators but also to phase out existing incinerators in the province.

The motion comes on the heels of the September announcement by the Ontario Ministry of Energy that it is suspending energy-from-waste projects, as incineration is sometimes known. read more >>