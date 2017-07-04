Port Authority Cuts Ties with Port Fuels, Proposed Gasification Plant Is Dead

A controversial proposal for an energy-from-waste plant on Hamilton's north shore, first floated in 2014, is dead.

The port and the company behind the plant have "mutually agreed" to let the lease on Pier 15 expire, CBC Hamilton has learned. A formal announcement from the Hamilton Port Authority is expected later Friday.

The port "is dealing with an acute shortage of developable employment land and the Port Fuels effort is taking much longer than they expected," said port spokeswoman Larissa Fenn.

In March, CBC Hamilton reported that it had been more than a year since the province had heard from the company. But even project opponents said then they weren't considering it dead yet.