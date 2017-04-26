Pointe-claire Adjusts Garbage Pickup and Launches Waste Study

There is news on the garbage front in Pointe-Claire.

The collection schedule has changed. Garbage trucks are now running on biodiesel. And the city has launched a waste study with the goal of reducing the amount of garbage which ends up in landfills.

Organic material and recyclables are now collected on Monday. Organic bins will be mechanically emptied so only the city-authorized 80, 120 and 240-litre green bins will be accepted. It is important to note that plastic bags, even of the compostable variety, should not be placed in organic-waste bins. read more >>