Platt: Cap-and-trade off to a good start, but the trouble still lies ahead

So far, so good. Ontario’s first cap-and-trade auction is in the books, and it went essentially as planned. Businesses snapped up the emissions allowances on offer, the price was low but not too low, and the government now has $472 million to spend on various climate change mitigation programs.

This first year of this program will be the smoothest. In 2018, assuming negotiations go well, Ontario will link its cap-and-trade market to California’s and Quebec’s. Ontario could also see a change of government. That’s when things will get tricky. read more >>

