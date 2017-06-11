Pilot Project Aimed at Educating Toronto Residents on Recycling

Every recycling day in Toronto, a handful of city staffers are out on a special mission.

Moving just ahead of collector trucks on residential curbsides, these special inspectors lift up the lids of the blue bins for a visual scan of what’s inside. If they find the bin stacked with materials that doesn’t belong there, they leave it aside with a warning note for the resident.

It’s part of a six-month pilot project that started this month aimed at educating residents about sorting out garbage from recycling, something Torontonians are apparently failing at badly.

