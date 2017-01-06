People Dump 30 Yards worth of Recyclables in Front of Recycling Depot in Woodstock

People dumping their recycling has been a recurring problem for workers at the engineer department in Woodstock for some time now, but on Dec. 23 it got much worse.

About 30 yards worth of recycling was dumped in front of the engineering departments recycling depot last week, the equivalent of a recycling truckload said public works supervisor Warren Waugh.

"We had the depot station barricaded in the morning," Waugh said. "But people decided to move the barricades, the bins weren't out because we weren't working that day, and they proceeded to dump all of their recycling on the ground."